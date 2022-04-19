GCIS pays tribute to Thabo Masebe

Tuesday, April 19, 2022

The Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) has expressed deep sadness at the passing of legendary communicator, Thabo Masebe.

At the time of his passing, he served as the acting Director-General in the Gauteng Premier's office.

The GCIS on Tuesday extended its heartfelt condolences to the Masebe family, his colleagues and the province at large.

“Masebe was known for his commitment and dedication to serving the people of South Africa. His passing is a great loss to the public service. He served with distinction and courage, and often went beyond the call of duty,” said GCIS Director-General, Phumla Williams. 

Masebe served more than 20 years in government. In 2010, he joined the Presidency, serving as spokesperson for former Deputy President Kgalema Motlanthe.

“He was an accomplished, multitalented and resourceful public servant, who was well-known for his integrity.

“As communicators in the public service, we will remember and action the many lessons we have learnt from Thabo. We pray for strength for his family and friends,” Williams said. – SAnews.gov.za

 

 

