GCIS hosts Bulgarian counterpart

Friday, May 12, 2023
DG Currin (R) and Bulgarian News Agency Director-General, Kiril Valchev.

The Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) on Friday hosted the Bulgarian News Agency Director-General, Kiril Valchev, at its headquarters in Tshwane.

The visit comes as President Cyril Ramphosa hosted Bulgarian President Rumen Radev for a working visit on Friday.

Valchev’s visit also coincided with the South Africa-Bugaria business forum that was addressed by South Africa’s Trade, Industry and Competition, Minister Ebrahim Patel, as well as Bulgaria’s Deputy Prime Minister of Economic Policies, Hristo Aleksiev.

Acting GCIS Director-General, Michael Currin, met with Valchev at the premises of the GCIS, where Valchev visited several units within the GCIS.

“I was hosting DG Valchev and [our discussions were] about how we connect government structures and to share information, instead of having to work through other intermediaries,” said Currin.

The DG’s comments come as the Bulgarian News Agency (BTA) seeks to cooperate with the South African government’s news agency, SAnews.

“So what we were looking at today is how we can formalise a relationship between ourselves for regular daily exchange. We live in a global village and this meeting was a great step forward in collaboration between our governments,” Currin said.

He said it is important that citizens, locally and abroad, have information that will allow them to make empowered decisions about their future.

“That future is about bettering the lives of communities and citizens. It was a great visit and I’m looking forward to a very solid partnership in this regard,” said Currin.

Valchev spoke on the importance of cooperation between the two news agencies.

“We have a responsibility to provide facts. In Bulgaria, we know more about your past [as a country] than your success today, “ said Valchev. – SAnews.gov.za

Most Read

Officials suspended after Nzimande’s leaked audio recording

932 Views
12 May 2023

Mumps outbreak declared by NICD

1435 Views
11 May 2023

GCIS hosts Bulgarian counterpart

462 Views
12 May 2023

SASSA explains R350 grant application approval process

8769 Views
18 Apr 2023

Stage six load shedding to continue indefinitely

195 Views
12 May 2023

US Ambassador's stance 'disappointing' - President's spokesperson

435 Views
12 May 2023

SA News on Facebook

SAnews on Twitter