GCIS hosts Bulgarian counterpart

The Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) on Friday hosted the Bulgarian News Agency Director-General, Kiril Valchev, at its headquarters in Tshwane.

The visit comes as President Cyril Ramphosa hosted Bulgarian President Rumen Radev for a working visit on Friday.

Valchev’s visit also coincided with the South Africa-Bugaria business forum that was addressed by South Africa’s Trade, Industry and Competition, Minister Ebrahim Patel, as well as Bulgaria’s Deputy Prime Minister of Economic Policies, Hristo Aleksiev.

Acting GCIS Director-General, Michael Currin, met with Valchev at the premises of the GCIS, where Valchev visited several units within the GCIS.

“I was hosting DG Valchev and [our discussions were] about how we connect government structures and to share information, instead of having to work through other intermediaries,” said Currin.

The DG’s comments come as the Bulgarian News Agency (BTA) seeks to cooperate with the South African government’s news agency, SAnews.

“So what we were looking at today is how we can formalise a relationship between ourselves for regular daily exchange. We live in a global village and this meeting was a great step forward in collaboration between our governments,” Currin said.

He said it is important that citizens, locally and abroad, have information that will allow them to make empowered decisions about their future.

“That future is about bettering the lives of communities and citizens. It was a great visit and I’m looking forward to a very solid partnership in this regard,” said Currin.

Valchev spoke on the importance of cooperation between the two news agencies.

“We have a responsibility to provide facts. In Bulgaria, we know more about your past [as a country] than your success today, “ said Valchev. – SAnews.gov.za