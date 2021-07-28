GBVF report to be handed over to President Ramaphosa

The Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities (DWYPD), Maite Nkoana-Mashabane will today hand over the National Strategic Plan on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (NSP on GBVF) Year 1 Implementation Report 2020/21 to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The report documents the efforts of government, supported closely by the Multi-Sectoral Collaborative Platform, in realising the outcomes of the National Strategic Plan on GBVF.

The NSP on GBVF was developed and handed over by President Ramaphosa to Minister Nkoana-Mashabane on 30 April 2020.

Cabinet adopted the NSP on GBVF on 11 March 2020. It also recommended the establishment of an Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC) on GBVF to be chaired by the Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities.

The Inter-Ministerial Committee on GBVF comprises the Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities Nkoana-Mashabane, as the convener and Minsters of Social Development Lindiwe Zulu; Police Bheki Cele; Justice Ronald Lamola; Public Service and Administration Minister Senzo Mchunu; and National Treasury.

The National Strategic Plan provides a cohesive framework that will guide the national response to the GBVF crisis affecting South Africa.

The plan outlines a comprehensive strategic response to GBVF with a specific focus on violence against all women – across age, physical location, disability, sexual orientation, sexual and gender identity and national identity – as well as violence against children, and how these serve to reinforce each other.

The vision underpinning the plan is a South Africa free from gender-based violence directed at women, children lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex, asexual (LGBTQIA+ ) persons.

DWYPD spokesperson, Shalen Gajadhar said that over the past year, the department, including Director-General Clusters and IMC, have provided programmatic oversight, using different mechanisms to assist departments to embed the NSP on GBVF targets into the machinery of government.

“These include the development of M and E (Monitoring and evaluation) plans, incorporation of targets into annual performance plans (APPs), Integrated Development Plans (IDPs) and budgets, as well as providing technical support towards the establishment of provincial and local coordination structures, including the establishment of Rapid Response Teams at district and local levels.

“This inaugural report covering the period 1 May 2020 to 30 April 2021 is a reflective report which provides a review of all the reports from different departments submitted to the Presidency through the DWYPD; on their efforts to address GBVF in line with the NSP prioritised initiatives. It is an important report that has provided lessons as we move into year two of implementation of the NSP on GBVF,” Gajadhar said.

The report is expected to be made public in due course. – SAnews.gv.za