Gauteng's COVID-19 daily infections decrease

While the daily COVID-19 infections have dropped from an average of 5 000 down to 1 700 in Gauteng, a long road still lies ahead, Premier David Makhura has warned.

“It may have been the first wave of the peak. We’re still working on the basis that we may still go through the toughest time of the storm,” Makhura said on Friday.

Speaking during an update on COVID-19 in the province, Makhura said it was too early to declare that the province has passed the peak, even though active cases are down to 29% from 65%, while the recovery rate is at 70%.

As of Thursday, Gauteng had 187 631 confirmed cases and 2 388 deaths.

The high-density metros in the province are still proving to be problematic, as the virus continues to spread.

Johannesburg is now Gauteng’s epicentre, followed by Ekurhuleni with the second-highest case load, and Tshwane being the third hardest-hit.

According to Makhura, the province is concerned about Soweto, which has the bulk of new infections. Intense focus will be directed there to curb the spread of the virus.

“These include law enforcement at funerals, and ensuring there are no parties and public gatherings. Also, communities will be mobilised in those areas to come to the party on social measures,” said the Premier.

Makhura said Sedibeng and West Rand each have 12 000 active cases.

“We know that in the West Rand, it was the mining areas that drove the infection and in Sedibeng, it was the key townships that drove the increase in infections.”

The hardest-hit areas in Soweto include Dobsonville, Doornkop and Protea Glen.

Johannesburg’s Inner City, Mayfair, Alexandra and the Wynberg/Sandton area are still not out of the woods yet.

Tshwane’s CBD, Pretoria North, Atteridgeville and Laudium are also considered hotspots.

“In every region, we have one or two areas with the highest number of cases,” the Premier said.

COVID-19 deaths

In Gauteng, 55% of those who succumbed to the disease are male, 45% female and 65% are above the age of 50 (between 50 and 79).

“Those at greatest risk are people above the age of 50,” Makhura said.

The Premier said 11% of those who died from COVID-19 are between the ages of 40 and 49, and 5.4% are between 33 and 39.

“We have seen a lot of young people who have tested positive, especially women between June and July.”

Hospitals admissions have also dropped from 7 000 to 4 688 in June and July, while 316 Coronavirus patients are on ventilators.

Meanwhile, tests conducted in the province have also reached the one million mark. – SAnews.gov.za