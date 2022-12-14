Gauteng urges motorists to avoid Hendrick Potgieter Road

Wednesday, December 14, 2022

The Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport has advised motorists to avoid Hendrick Potgieter Road due to a collapsed bridge in Roodepoort, City of Johannesburg.

 “The section of the road between Falls and Van Staden Streets has been closed to traffic. The closure is expected to be in effect for the foreseeable future as investigations are currently underway,” the department said on Tuesday.

The public can report poor road conditions on provincial roads by contacting the department's Regional Managers as follows:

 

-SAnews.gov.za

 

Most Read

Gauteng online registration for Grades 1 and 8 opens Friday

88838 Views
19 Jul 2022

SASSA advises beneficiaries to keep verifying contact details to avoid scammers

24491 Views
19 Oct 2022

SASSA gold card ATM transactions suspended for December

6616 Views
07 Dec 2022

SIU investigation confirms Deokaran's Tembisa Hospital report

112 Views
14 Dec 2022

Gauteng urges motorists to avoid Hendrick Potgieter Road

521 Views
14 Dec 2022

SASSA offices remain open for business during December

10070 Views
04 Dec 2017

SA News on Facebook

SAnews on Twitter