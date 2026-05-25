Gauteng unveils real-time monitoring dashboard for municipalities

Monday, May 25, 2026

The Gauteng Provincial Government (GPG) has unveiled a real-time dashboard aimed at tracking key performance indicators of all 11 of the province’s municipalities.

The tool, known as the Gauteng Smart City Performance Monitor, will monitor crucial areas, including governance, financial management, infrastructure delivery, climate resilience and disaster preparedness.

“The dashboard will further provide residents with access to municipal performance data, enabling communities to monitor progress and strengthen accountability in service delivery.

“Integrated technology platforms, including CCTV networks, the LIMIT land invasion monitoring system and smart water management dashboards, form part of Gauteng's broader digital transformation journey aimed at building responsive and data-driven municipalities,” the provincial Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Department said.

Turning it around

The dashboard is a part of the Local Government Turnaround Strategy (LGTS), which was adopted in October 2024 to address persistent service delivery bottlenecks.

“The LGTS… continues to serve as a coordinated framework to address longstanding challenges facing municipalities, while advancing the vision of building smart and resilient municipalities.

“Through Intergovernmental Relations [IGR] platforms, facilitated by Gauteng COGTA, provincial government, municipalities and strategic stakeholders have strengthened collaboration to tackle persistent service delivery constraints. Early gains from this approach are becoming increasingly evident,” the department said.

These early gains include:

Audit turnaround: Resolved audit findings increased from 35% in the third quarter of 2023/24 to 55% during the same period in 2024/25. Non-compliance findings also dropped from 35% to 27%, while two municipalities maintained clean audits.

Staffing and capacity: The filling of senior management positions improved from 70% in March 2025 to 86% in March 2026. All Municipal and City Manager posts are currently occupied, alongside 88% of critical technical roles filled.

Municipal financial performance: Provincial government debt payments amounting to R209.24 million received by March 2026. Debt settlement arrangements have been secured with most municipalities regarding Rand Water obligations, while several municipalities have improved current account payments to key service providers.

“Despite this progress, significant challenges remain. Municipal debtors reached R173.3 billion by March 2026, while Eskom debt increased to R31.27 billion. Gauteng continues to work with municipalities to strengthen revenue collection, improve financial controls and accelerate infrastructure investment.

“Infrastructure and service delivery interventions remain central to the turnaround programme. Municipalities continue implementing measures to reduce non-revenue water losses, improve maintenance expenditure and strengthen water management systems.

“New interventions aimed at reducing water losses, protecting infrastructure and improving service delivery outcomes continue to be prioritised under the Local Government Turnaround Strategy.

“The Gauteng Provincial Government maintains that the [LGTS] is not a once-off intervention, but an ongoing programme aimed at rebuilding municipal capability, strengthening accountability and improving service delivery outcomes.

“Through the… strategy, Gauteng continues to fix the basics while building smart cities of the future, anchored in integration, innovation, digital transformation and cooperative governance,” the department affirmed.

Speaking at a progress report briefing on municipal performance, Gauteng COGTA MEC Jacob Mamabolo reiterated the importance of working together to resolve challenges.

“What we are doing through our Intergovernmental Relations structures is precisely to ensure greater integration and coordination so that when we commit to resolving the 13 priority challenges identified by Premier Panyaza Lesufi during the State of the Province Address, we do so with clear programmes and interventions that deliver long-term solutions.

“I am encouraged that national, provincial and local government are increasingly recognising that we are stronger when we work together, and that blame-shifting or reacting to problems in isolation will not assist us in addressing the complex challenges that continue to hamper service delivery,” Mamabolo said. – SAnews.gov.za