Gauteng reports 157 COVID-19 recoveries

While the Gauteng province has the highest amount of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country, the province has recorded 157 recoveries.

“The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for Gauteng is 801 as of 10 April 2020 with the number of recoveries at 157,” said the Gauteng Department of Health in a statement on Saturday.

Of the number of confirmed cases in the province, 86 people have been hospitalised in both public and private hospitals, with 10 in intensive care units in various facilities.

The Johannesburg district had most cases with 446 testing positive for the virus.

In addition the provincial district breakdown showed that Ekurhuleni has 120 cases, Tshwane 90 ,and the West Rand 12 cases.

Sedibeng recorded 6 cases while Ekurhuleni recorded 120 cases. There were 127unallocated cases and three deaths.

“As we go through this Easter Weekend, we pray for the speedy recovery of those with COVID-19. We are grateful that out of the 801 confirmed cases in Gauteng, 157 people have recovered,” said Gauteng Premier David Makhura in a tweet.

At a briefing on Friday, Minister of Health, Dr Zweli Mkhize said South Arica has 2 003 confirmed cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19), with 24 deaths.

The country has recorded 410 recoveries.

To date, Gauteng has the highest number of positive cases with 801, followed by the Western Cape with 541. KwaZulu-Natal has 412, Free State 94, Eastern Cape 68, Limpopo 24, Mpumalanga 20, North West 18 and the Northern Cape 15, with 10 unallocated cases.

The Minister said with the President having extended the national lockdown by two weeks, screening and social distancing will continue to be key pillars in slowing the spread of the virus.

Furthermore, 13 488 tracers have been brought on board to help the country to find the contacts of those who test positive for COVID-19.-SAnews.gov.za