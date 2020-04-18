Gauteng records 540 COVID-19 recoveries

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Gauteng now sits at 1 018, with recoveries having gone up to 540.

As at 17 April, the province had recorded six deaths from the global pandemic.

In a statement detailing the district breakdown of COVID-19, the provincial Department of Health said Johannesburg had the highest number of cases at 599.

Ekurhuleni had 196, Tshwane 110, Sedibeng 10 and the West Rand 35.

There are 68 unallocated cases in the province.

The department said the allocation of cases to respective districts is ongoing.

“After obtaining further information on contact numbers and addresses from law enforcement agencies, provincial outbreak teams and the National Institute of Communicable Disease (NICD), corrections are made where a case might have been incorrectly allocated to a particular district,” said the department in statement on Saturday. – SAnews.gov.za