Gauteng reaches vaccination milestone

With the vaccination rollout programme in full swing, Gauteng province has reached yet another milepost.

According to the Gauteng Health Department, the province has exceeded three million administered vaccines, and saw a new record of 75 683 inoculations in a single day on Friday, 27 August.

“The milestone comes as the Gauteng provincial government’s vaccination rollout programme continues to expand through innovative partnerships between government, civil society, faith-based organisations, media, retail and the private sector,” the provincial department explained.

The department said additional vaccination sites are being opened, as more centres operate during weekends for the convenience of those who are at work during weekdays.

According to the statement, 3 056 869 vaccines were administered in Gauteng as of Saturday, 28 August.

In addition, there are now 1 310 372 people who are fully vaccinated in the province.

Gauteng Health MEC, Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi, said while the provincial government welcomes the positive development and tirelessly works to ensure the successful rollout of the programme, there is still a long way to go to get more people vaccinated.

“The joint efforts between government and the various partners are bearing fruit. However, we still need to move with speed to vaccinate as many people as possible ahead of the anticipated fourth wave of COVID-19.”

Over the last seven days, the provincial department said there has been a slight decrease in COVID-19 new cases nationally, with Gauteng seeing a consistent decrease in the number of new infections.

“However, the risk of a resurgence remains high and government is concerned that the third wave seems to be lingering much longer and may overlap into the fourth wave.”

The department has since urged all eligible people to prioritise getting their vaccines, given that the vaccines reduce the chances of getting severe illness and being hospitalised.

The public is further reminded that those who received a two-dose vaccine need to return for the second dose at 42 days.

“You can get your second dose at any of the many vaccination sites in Gauteng,” the provincial department said, adding that all sites both private and public accept walk-ins, whether people are registered on the data system or not. – SAnews.gov.za