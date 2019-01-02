Gauteng Premier to visit Mosunkutu family

Gauteng Premier David Makhura is this afternoon scheduled to visit the family of former Gauteng Member of the Executive Council, Khabisi Mosunkutu.

The Premier is expected to visit the Mosunkutu home in Kibler Park at 4pm.

Mosunkutu passed away on Christmas Eve at the age of 69. President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared a Special Provincial Official Funeral for the MEC, describing him as a stalwart of South Africa’s liberation.

The President joined others in expressing his condolences and that of government and the people of Gauteng to the family, friends, former colleagues and comrades of Mosunkutu, who was a Member of the Gauteng Provincial Legislature between 1999 and 2011.

Mosunkutu held leadership positions in various organisations including the Soweto Civic Association, United Democratic Front, South African National Civic Organisation and the African National Congress.

He was also a trade unionist who led the South African Post and Telecommunications Workers Union during some of the most challenging times for organised labour in South Africa. – SAnews.gov.za