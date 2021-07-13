Gauteng Premier calls on community leaders to help quell looting

Tuesday, July 13, 2021

Gauteng Premier David Makhura has called on the community and political leaders in the province to join hands with law enforcement agencies to stop the looting and destruction to property in the province.

“We must make sure that this looting stoops,” Makhura said during his visit to the Meadowlands Police Station in Soweto, where a nearby mall- Ndofaya Mall - was looted.

Looting at the mall continued during the Premier’s visit.

Makhura said looting has also happened in schools, where technology equipment has been stolen.

A total of 10 people died during the looting incidences and a total of 279 people were arrested for looting in Gauteng.

Among those who died is a Gauteng Metro Police officer, who was shot by looters in Kathorus. The officer was shot while responding to a call of looting at a mall.

Makhura said the looting has severely affected businesses in Soweto.

“Businesses have been severely affected and the business community here have closed their businesses because they are afraid of the looters,” Makhura said.

Makhura, accompanied by the Gauteng MEC for Community Safety, Faith Mazibuko and senior police officials conducted a walkabout at the mall.

The Premier’s visit was to assess the extent of damage caused to property.

Countrywide, over 757 people have over the past five days been arrested for the wanton destruction and looting of businesses and properties in KwaZulu-Natal and in Gauteng. – SAnews.gov.za

