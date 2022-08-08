Gauteng motorists warned against reckless behaviour

Ahead of the Women’s Day holiday, the Gauteng Traffic Police have conducted a drinking and driving operation in Eldorado Park, in an effort to crack down on reckless and negligent drivers.

“The Gauteng Traffic Police will continue to enforce compliance with road safety rules and regulations in an effort to save the lives of road users. All drivers who are found conducting themselves with impunity will be apprehended to face the full might of law,” Gauteng Traffic Police Spokesperson Sello Maremane said on Monday.

During the operation, which was held this past weekend, officers arrested nine drivers for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol.

The drivers are expected to appear in the Kliptown Magistrate’s Court on Monday to face charges of driving under the influence of alcohol.

The highest drunk driver recorded 0.72 mg/1000 ml, which is 2 times over the legal limit of 0.24mg/1000 ml, meanwhile the lowest recorded was at 0.55 mg/1000 ml.

The ages of the drivers range between 30 and 45 years.

“The reckless behaviour by drivers on Gauteng roads is highly regrettable and will not be tolerated since it undermines our efforts to promote road safety. Drinking and driving under the influence of alcohol significantly contribute to the high rate of road traffic crashes leading to fatalities in the province,” Maremane said. – SAnews.gov.za