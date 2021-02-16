Gauteng legislature welcomes taxi violence report

Tuesday, February 16, 2021

The Gauteng Legislature Roads and Transport Portfolio Committee has welcomed the conclusion of the Commission of Inquiry probing taxi industry related violence in the province.

The Commission was appointed by Premier David Makhura in September 2019 to investigate, report, make findings and recommendations on issues plaguing the sector. These included the underlying reasons for the recurring conflict, violence, fatalities and instability within the minibus taxi-type service industry in the province.

According to the committee, the report is detailed in its findings and has clear recommendations for implementation.

“The committee would further like to urge the Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport and Community Safety to swiftly implement the recommendations made in the inquiry in order to curb the continued violence and other challenges experienced in the taxi industry,” the committee said in a statement.

Acting committee chairperson, Petrus Mabunda, said: “The success and efforts made this far - from setting up the commission of inquiry to its conclusion - now rest on the departments concern and their implementation plan. The commission’s recommendations have a profound effect on behaviours and attitudes.”

He said the provincial Department of Roads and Transport should give itself the best possible chance of making changes on the basis of the findings of the inquiry, and it must be held to account for doing so.

The committee said it will on a regular basis play a significant scrutiny and oversight role in holding the department to account on its implementation progress derived from the inquiry report’s findings and recommendations. – SAnews.gov.za

Most Read

ECDs called to apply for relief funding

3396 Views
15 Feb 2021

Home Affairs suspends some services

26466 Views
12 Jan 2021

UIF to discuss TERS benefits extension at NEDLAC

6676 Views
12 Feb 2021

Matric results to be released on time

13702 Views
20 Jan 2021

New smart ID card to be introduced this year

8089 Views
09 May 2013

SASSA announces cut-off date to appeal rejected R350 claims

77649 Views
07 Dec 2020

SA News on Facebook

SAnews on Twitter