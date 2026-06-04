Gauteng to launch Youth Tech Expo G13 Hackathon

Thursday, June 4, 2026

The Gauteng Department of e-Government (e-Gov) will today launch the Youth Tech Expo G13 Hackathon Series 2026 as part of government’s youth empowerment initiatives.



The department said the hackathon is aimed at “accelerating youth innovation and developing practical digital solutions to address Gauteng’s priority service delivery challenges”.



“This initiative brings together young innovators, technology stakeholders, government institutions and industry partners to collaborate on solutions that improve service delivery and address real community challenges.



“The programme will be rolled out across all five corridors [Westrand, Sedibeng, Joburg, Ekurhuleni and Tshwane] of Gauteng during June 2026 and will culminate in a Provincial Finale and Awards Ceremony to be hosted at the Microsoft offices in Johannesburg.



“The first Hackathon in the series will take place in the West Rand region as an overnight innovation challenge where participants will conceptualize, design and develop technology-driven solutions,” the department said of Thursday’s launch.



The finale will be held from 29 – 30 June 2026, followed by a closing ceremony and awards presentation on 1 July.



MEC for e-Government Bonginkosi Dhlamini said the hackathon presents an opportunity to creatively deal with challenges.



“We believe that the youth of Gauteng possess the creativity, talent and technological capability to develop solutions that can transform communities and improve government service delivery.



“Through the Youth Tech Expo G13 Hackathon Series, we are creating a platform for young innovators to showcase their skills, collaborate with industry leaders and contribute meaningfully to the digital future of our province,” Dhlamini said. – SAnews.gov.za