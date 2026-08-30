Gauteng invites public comments on draft road traffic regulation amendments

Sunday, August 30, 2026

The Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport has called on members of the public and interested stakeholders to submit comments on proposed amendments to the Gauteng Provincial Road Traffic Regulations, 2001.

The proposed amendments seek to strengthen road traffic regulation, improve road safety and enhance compliance across the province.

The department said the draft amendments were published in Gauteng Provincial Extraordinary Gazette No. 247 on 5 August 2026.

The proposed amendments are made in terms of section 25(1)(g) and (h) of the Gauteng Road Traffic Act, 1997 (Act No. 10 of 1997).

Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport Kedibone Diale-Tlabela urged members of the public to participate in the process.

“Public participation is the bedrock of our constitutional democracy and is a crucial component of shaping legislative changes, and members of the public are encouraged to review the draft amendments and share their inputs,” the MEC said in a statement.

Copies of Extraordinary Gazette No. 247 are available from the department’s head office, regional departmental offices, Driving Licence Testing Centres (DLTCs) and Transport Operating Licence Administrative Bodies (TOLABs).

Written comments can be submitted by email to gdrtpubliccomments@gauteng.gov.za.

Comments can also be hand-delivered to the Office of the Director: Policy, Legislation, Research and Knowledge Management on the 25th Floor of the Life Centre Building, 45 Commissioner Street, Johannesburg.

For telephone enquiries, members of the public can call (011) 355 7190/7036 during office hours to have a copy of the gazette emailed to them.

The department said all written comments must be submitted by 23 September 2026. – SAnews.gov.za