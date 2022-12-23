Gauteng intensifies Festive Season Road Safety operations

Friday, December 23, 2022

Due to the high levels of road traffic during the festive season, the Gauteng Provincial Government has vowed to intensify road safety operations specifically for public transport operators.

On Friday, Gauteng MEC for Transport and Logistics Kedibone Diale-Tlabela will lead the department’s annual Festive Season Road Safety Operations, which includes vehicle roadworthiness and compliance checks among other activities.

The festive season is characterised by high levels of road traffic volumes that require levels of vigilance from road users - drivers and pedestrians alike.

Therefore, the MEC will participate in traffic law enforcement, road safety awareness and education activities as well as a wreath-laying ceremony on the N1 Petroport in the City of Tshwane.

The MEC will kick off the event with road maintenance activities in Hammanskraal. – SAnews.gov.za

 

