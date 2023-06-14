Gauteng to host Jobs Fair on Youth Day

The Gauteng Provincial Government (GPG) is expected to host a jobs fair in an effort to address unemployment in the province.

The jobs fair will be launched this Friday, 16 June 2023, in centres across the province.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi said the initiative will not only address joblessness, but also strengthen the provincial government’s capacity.

“Recognising the pressing need to address high unemployment levels among designated groups in the province, the GPG has undertaken a recruitment drive by advertising funded vacancies within various departments and entities.

“This comprehensive recruitment drive will not only address unemployment challenges but also bolster the capacity of the state, resulting in improved service delivery at various touchpoints. By expanding the workforce, the GPG aims to enhance its ability to meet its residents' diverse needs,” said Lesufi.

The provincial government said thousands of jobs including those for drivers, receptionists, cleaners, artisans, construction managers, communication officers, health practitioners, agricultural advisors, engineers and chief financial officers will be offered.

“The launch of the campaign, which coincides with the 47th anniversary of the June 16 uprising represents the provincial government's commitment to intensify efforts in curbing unemployment and raising awareness about existing job openings.

“The provincial government initially intended to advertise over 15 000 vacant positions within all departments and agencies, this number was revised due to capacity and budgetary constraints. The jobs that will be advertised on 16 June are the first batch of vacancies and more will be advertised in phases until all positions are filled.

“The Gauteng Provincial Government encourages all interested individuals to the designated Jobs Fair walk-in centres and seize the opportunity to join the public service. By participating in this event, job seekers can take meaningful steps towards securing employment and contributing to the province’s economic development,” the provincial government said.

Walk-in centres where applicants can submit their CVs and Z83 forms are in:

Johannesburg : Nasrec EXPO Centre, Pimville Community Hall, Eldorado Secondary School and Ivory Park North Hall

: Nasrec EXPO Centre, Pimville Community Hall, Eldorado Secondary School and Ivory Park North Hall Tshwane : Ekangala Community Hall, Mabopane Indoor Sports Centre, Eersterust Civic Centre, Mamokobe Malatji Community Hall and the Olievenhoutbosch New Library

: Ekangala Community Hall, Mabopane Indoor Sports Centre, Eersterust Civic Centre, Mamokobe Malatji Community Hall and the Olievenhoutbosch New Library Ekurhuleni : Duduza Multipurpose Centre, Faranani Multipurpose Centre, Reiger Park Gereformeerde Kerk, Mackenzieville Community Hall, DH Williams Hall and Rabasotho Community Centre Molambo Crescent

: Duduza Multipurpose Centre, Faranani Multipurpose Centre, Reiger Park Gereformeerde Kerk, Mackenzieville Community Hall, DH Williams Hall and Rabasotho Community Centre Molambo Crescent Sedibeng : Boipatong Tshirela Community Hall, Ratanda Multipurpose Hall, Rustervaal Community Hall and the Saul Tsotetsi Community Hall

: Boipatong Tshirela Community Hall, Ratanda Multipurpose Hall, Rustervaal Community Hall and the Saul Tsotetsi Community Hall West Rand: Chief Mogale Hall, Toekomsrus Community Hall and Khutsong Multipurpose Community Centre

Job seekers can also visit on www.jobs.gauteng.gov.za to submit their CVs. – SAnews.gov.za