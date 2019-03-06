Gauteng Health signs MOU with medical aid schemes

Wednesday, March 6, 2019

The Gauteng Department of Health (GDOH), in partnership with medical aid schemes and their administrators, has officially signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on a public-private partnership.

Through the MOU, medical aid schemes will support the GDOH in various activities associated with the provincial Health, Wellness and Happiness (HWH) campaign.

This initiative is aimed at scaling up efforts to curb rising mental health problems, lifestyle diseases and trauma cases.

“The parties [to the MOU] will advise or share ideas to craft and develop strategies for the Health, Wellness and Happiness campaign and ensure that relevant stakeholders and resources are availed to achieve its objectives,” said Health MEC, Dr Gwen Ramokgopa. 

The three-year HWH campaign was launched in November 2018 in an effort to push back the prevailing disease burden ravaging communities.

The partnership was chosen for the parties to consider sharing, engage and co-develop the best management practices to improve the health and wellness of communities in Gauteng and society at large.

Furthermore, parties will share information to develop plans for addressing the health and wellness challenges in the province, as per the legislation pertaining to the Protection of Personal Information Act.

“It’s enshrined in the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa, Chapter 2 - Bill of Rights, section 27: people have the right to have access to health care services and section 24 enforces the right to an environment that is not harmful to the health and well-being of all South Africans,” said Ramokgopa.

The medical aid schemes and administrators, who are currently partnering with the department in this initiative, are GEMS, Discovery Health, Medscheme, and the Metropolitan Health Corporation.

“Through the Hospital Association of South Africa (HASA), the GDOH is in the process of engaging several private hospital groups to partner on various initiatives to address the reduction of surgical backlogs and other areas of priority for the department,” said Ramokgopa. – SAnews.gov.za

Most Read

National Minimum Wage to come into effect on 1 January 2019

36582 Views
08 Dec 2018

Security officers to get salary increase

89463 Views
17 Sep 2018

10-point plan to improve health system in SA

7792 Views
28 Feb 2013

Early retirement on the cards for teachers

12257 Views
14 Nov 2012

Helpful tips as Tax Season officially opens

815 Views
03 Jul 2017

Repo rate unchanged at 5.5%

356 Views
27 Mar 2014