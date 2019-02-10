Gauteng Health pays medical interns

The Gauteng Department of Health has confirmed that all medical interns and community service candidates registered with the Health Professions Council have been paid.

“We expect almost two thirds to have received money in their bank accounts already and the rest to do so by Monday, 11 February, based on the payment run of 6 February 2019,” the department said.

Payment came amid concerns that a large group of interns and community service candidates would not be paid.

“Our commitment to ensure that they are paid before end of February has been fulfilled,” the department said.

On 1 February, Health MEC Dr Gwen Ramokgopa, accompanied by officials from her department, the Department of e-Governance and Finance, met with the affected employees and “worked around the clock” to rectify the delays in the payment of salaries.

“We invite all internship and community service candidates to confirm their payment with their Human Resources managers and Hospital CEOs. The CEOs have been instructed to appraise the affected candidates regularly until full resolution,” the department said.

The department has apologised for the inconvenience caused by the payment delay. – SAnews.gov.za