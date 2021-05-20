Gauteng Health MEC tests positive for COVID-19

Thursday, May 20, 2021
Gauteng Health MEC, Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi

Gauteng Health MEC, Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi, is currently self-isolating at home after contracting COVID-19.

According to the statement released by the Gauteng provincial government on Wednesday, MEC Mokgethi presented with mild symptoms before she went to test on Tuesday, 18 May 2021.

“All persons who were in contact with her have been advised to self-isolate and test if necessary.”

The Health MEC was one of the first people to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine under the Sisonke Study in Gauteng.

“The COVID-19 vaccine prevents severe illness, hospitalisation and death,” said the provincial government.

Meanwhile, Mokgethi is not showing signs of any severe symptoms and will remain in isolation for the next 10 days.

“The public is encouraged to continue to adhere to non-pharmaceutical interventions, even after they have been vaccinated.”

In a pinned tweet, the MEC is urging the public to continue wearing masks, practice social distancing and good hand hygiene.

“The pandemic is still with us,” she added. – SAnews.gov.za

 

