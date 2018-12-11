Gauteng company eager to score deals at IATF

A local company is keen to explore business opportunities at the inaugural Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF) that gets underway in Egypt today.

Clothing and textile firm based in Midrand, Gauteng, T-Legacy Components SA, is determined to explore opportunities in Egypt through the Department of Trade and Industry (dti) participation in the fair.

The company received financial backing from the dti’s Export Marketing and Investment Assistance (EMIA) Scheme to participate at the trade fair.

The South African delegation of companies participating in the fair is led by Minister Rob Davies and takes place in the capital Cairo.

Managing director of the company, Sithenjiwe Masuku said the seven-day trade fair provides the company with possible export opportunities.

“This is an enormous opportunity for us emerging exporters to be involved in trade fair of such magnitude. I am hoping to establish some trade leads and also amplify my business brand to North Africa and beyond. I am looking forward to the big opportunities that lie ahead for my company. My priority is to grow as a business and also penetrate new markets,” said Masuku.

The company has been in business for 14 years manufacturing gumboots, conti-suits, gloves, safety boots and reflective vests for mine, construction and industrial workers.

Masuku said the dti has been instrumental for the growth of her company over the years.

“The partnership is important to establish South Africa as manufacturing hub that can compete with global brands on the African continent. The continuous assistance from the dti with regards to exhibitions and missions is without a doubt important to help us to further increase our footprint in the continent.”

“The trade fair in Egypt will be historical for South Africa and all these efforts from the dti will have a positive impact on business and will help boost our economy,” she added.

The trade show will provide a platform for sharing trade, investment and market information and enabling buyers and sellers, investors and countries to meet, discuss and conclude business deals.

The trade fair which will conclude on Monday, will encompass trade and investment seminar, business-to-business meetings and site visits. – SAnews.gov.za