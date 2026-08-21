Gauteng communities urged to protect road infrastructure from vandalism

Friday, August 21, 2026

Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, has called on communities and road users to help protect critical road infrastructure from theft and vandalism.



Following the appointment of contractors last month, the Department of Roads and Transport has intensified the repair, restoration, maintenance and upgrading of traffic signals at priority intersections across the provincial road network.



“Public infrastructure theft and vandalism place an unnecessary financial burden on the provincial coffers through costly repairs and restoration work.



“As the department undertakes this restoration programme, we are calling on all road users, communities, motorists, bikers, cyclists, pedestrians and runners to stand with us in protecting these critical assets. If you see or witness suspicious activity, theft or vandalism, kindly report it to the authorities for immediate action,” the MEC said in a statement on Thursday.



The programme will be implemented over the next 36 months and will focus on restoring vandalised infrastructure, modernising existing traffic signals, and strengthening the protection and management of these critical assets.



Contractors have already commenced restoration work at multiple priority intersections, with further interventions scheduled across key development corridors and strategic routes.



The programme represents a significant and ongoing effort to modernise the province’s traffic signal infrastructure by using the latest technology, while addressing the persistent challenges of cable theft, infrastructure vandalism, illegal connections, and damage caused by vehicle collisions.



The MEC added that criminal acts targeting road infrastructure have a direct impact on communities and commuters.



“These criminal acts affect every commuter, every motorist and every community that depends on safe and reliable roads and public transport systems,” Diale-Tlabela said.



The programme encompasses five key areas:

• Installation of new traffic signals at intersections where infrastructure has been completely vandalised.

• Establishment and operationalisation of the Provincial Transport Management Centre (TMC).

• Upgrading of existing traffic signals.

• Retrofitting of existing assets with modern technologies and enhanced security measures.

• Maintenance and repair of existing traffic signal infrastructure.

-SAnews.gov.za