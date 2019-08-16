Gauteng commits to eliminating potholes

The Gauteng Department for Public Transport and Roads Infrastructure says it will focus on eliminating potholes on the province’s network in an effort to make roads safe for motorists.

As part of its efforts to upgrade the road infrastructure network in the province, Gauteng MEC for Public Transport and Roads Infrastructure, Jacob Mamabolo, on Thursday launched road rehabilitations projects on three major roads in Evaton and Sebokeng, in the Sedibeng District Municipality.

The road upgrades to the value of R14 million have resumed on Moshoeshoe Street, Vilakazi Street and Adams Road.

These projects include the resurfacing of the roads and are expected to be completed in December.

Speaking at the sod-turning event in Evaton, Mamabolo said that the works are being carried out as part of the Gauteng Provincial Government’s efforts to assist the cash strapped municipality.

“These projects will bring great relief to the people of Emfuleni. We are still continuing with identifying other roads that pose a danger to road users.

"This is broadly part of a campaign to upgrade the road infrastructure network of our province to make it easier and safer for people and goods to move in the city region,” Mamabolo said.

The MEC said his department will take the campaign to other development corridors of the province, including the cities of Tshwane and Johannesburg over the month of August.

“The road network constitutes the core of our infrastructure maintenance as they are critical for connecting different parts of the province and integrates them with the national network. Furthermore, they contribute greatly to the economic growth of this corridor,” Mamabolo said. – SAnews.gov.za