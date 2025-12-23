Gauteng commends police for arrest in Saulsville shooting incident

Tuesday, December 23, 2025

The Gauteng Provincial Government has commended the South African Police Service for tracking and arresting a suspect wanted in connection with a deadly shooting in Saulsville, Pretoria.



“The Gauteng Provincial Government commends the South African Police Service for its coordinated and relentless enforcement effort which led to the identification, tracking, and arrest of a suspect in connection with the horrific shooting at the Saulsville Hostel in Atteridgeville. The nationwide hunt for the suspects culminated in the arrest of a 32- year-old man in Limpopo,” said the provincial government said on Tuesday.



On 6 December 2024, three suspects shot and killed 12 people and injured 13 others at an illegal shebeen operating from a hostel room in Saulsville. The investigation team has been working tirelessly to trace the perpetrators.



Earlier this month, National Police Commissioner, General Fannie Masemola visited the hostel that is located west of Pretoria where the 25 individuals were shot. At the time of the incident, police confirmed that 11 of those shot suffered fatal injuries.



In a statement on Monday, the SAPS in Gauteng confirmed the arrest of the suspect wanted on the case of 12 counts of murder and 13 counts of attempted murder.



“The suspect was arrested in Limpopo province on 21 December 2025.The team, comprising of various SAPS specialised units including Crime Intelligence, during investigations traced the suspect who was travelling to Botlokwa in Limpopo. They called the police in Limpopo and gave the description of the suspect and the vehicle he was travelling in. The 32-year-old suspect was intercepted by Limpopo Tracking Team on the R101 Road in Westenburg precinct,” said the police in statement.



During the arrest, the team recovered an unlicensed firearm, handgun, believed to have been used in the commission of the multiple murders.

The firearm will be taken to the Forensic Science Laboratory for ballistic analysis while the suspect was due to appear in court on Monday, 22 December on charges of the possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

The man was also due to be transferred to Gauteng to face the full might of the law while the manhunt for the remaining two suspects is continuing.

The Gauteng Provincial Government said the arrest is a “critical breakthrough” in the matter that claimed the lives of 12 innocent people, including a three-year-old child.



Acting Premier Jacob Mamabolo expressed his profound appreciation for the diligent work of the police.

“The arrest in Saulsville shows that our law enforcement agencies are diligently working hard to identify the perpetrators of these heinous acts in the province. We salute them and have full confidence in their resolve and ability to apprehend those responsible and bring them to justice,” he said.



He also expressed hope that the remaining suspects in this case will be tracked down and apprehended soon.



Meanwhile, Mamabolo will be visiting the families of the victims of another brutal mass shooting that claimed nine lives and left 10 others injured at Tambo Section, Bekkersdal.



He expressed the same hope that the police will make swift arrests in the Bekkersdal case.



" We hope the police will make a breakthrough in the Bekkersdal shooting investigations soon, and we assure them of our full support in their efforts to track and arrest these dangerous criminals who have shown total disregard for human life and disdain for the law. We will spare no effort to ensure that justice is served for all the victims and their grieving families,” said the Acting Premier.



READ | Gauteng to intensify tavern crackdown following Bekkersdal shooting

-SAnews.gov.za



