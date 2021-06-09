Gauteng adds 25 more vaccination sites

The Gauteng Health Department says its inoculation programme has received a shot in the arm, with the launch of more vaccination sites.

According to the department, this will enable government to immunise more people who are aged 60 and above, and healthcare workers.

The province said it will add 25 more sites to its current list, taking the total number to 129, of which 89 are in the public sector and 40 in the private sector.

The department said sites are spread across the province, with 10 in Johannesburg, five in Tshwane, four in Ekurhuleni, and three each in the West Rand and Sedibeng.

Meanwhile, the province said it has vaccinated 246 791 people in Gauteng. Of these, 184 191 are senior citizens, while 62 600 are health professionals.

To date, 499 533 people have signed up on the Electronic Vaccination Data System (EVDS) to receive their COVID-19 vaccine.

“Since the start of the vaccination programme, we have seen a steady increase in the uptake of the vaccine. More and more vaccination sites are live, meaning that more people can get vaccinated closer to where they stay or work,” the department said.

The province is once again calling on people to register on the EVDS.

“The Gauteng government has taken steps to ensure that all vaccination sites make adequate plans for walk-ins. No person will be turned away from the vaccination sites,” the department said.

Healthcare workers are also assisting the elderly in the comfort of their homes and other places to register on the EVDS.

“Getting vaccinated against COVID-19 remains one of the best ways to protect ourselves and our loved ones. By vaccinating and adhering to the non-pharmaceutical interventions, we can reduce the spread of COVID-19 and keep the economy open,” said the department.

Those who require assistance for registration can contact the Gauteng Hotline on 0800 (GAUTENG) 4288364 or 0800 22 88 27. – SAnews.gov.za