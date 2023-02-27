Future looks bright for women cricketers

The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture has acknowledged the outstanding performance by the Momentum Proteas during the finals of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup.

“With the curtain coming down at the end of the World Cup, we look back at the excellent manner in which the event was hosted and the outstanding Protea team performance with great fondness,” the department said.

Playing against Australia on Sunday in Cape Town, South Africa lost the match by 19 runs.

Their victory means Australia have now won six Women’s T20 World Cup titles, and they have completed a ‘three-peat’ under the captaincy of Meg Lanning, winning in 2018, 2020 and now 2023.

“Whilst a lot of lessons will have been learnt through the Proteas team’s participation, there is no doubt that the future looks bright for our women cricketers.

“Whilst Australia was never going to do them any favours, the heroic manner our women cricketers fought in reaching the World Cup final for the first time is something to be proud of. We are also thankful to the Newlands spectators for their unwavering support to the national team,” the department said. –SAnews.gov.za