Free State woos investors

Friday, February 7, 2020

The Free State MEC for Economic, Small Business Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs, Makalo Mohale and his delegation have wrapped up their nine-day outward trade mission and investment drive in Turkey.

The trip kicked-off at the East Mediterranean International Travel and Tourism Exhibition (EMITT), followed by investment engagements in Bursa and Istanbul.

“The province participated in the investment drive to promote the Free State brand and products to over 50 000 visitors at the EMITT.

“The team embarked on networking, participated in business match-makings, as well as attended business sessions,” said the provincial Department of Economic, Small Business Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs on Thursday.

The delegation included government officials, business representatives and enterprises.  

The province also took home the “Most Challenging and Best Organised Stand of EMITT 2020” Award.

“Winning the prestigious award at this year’s exhibition surely spurs Team Free State on to do more in unlocking global investments,” said Mohale.

During the second leg of the investment drive, Mohale paid a courtesy call to the leadership of government in Bursa.

He also met with the top brass of Tekfen Construction and the Istanbul Chamber of Industry to assure them that the Free State stands ready to do business. – SAnews.gov.za

