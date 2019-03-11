Free State municipality officials arrested for corruption

Monday, March 11, 2019

Two senior executives from Maluti a Phofung Local Municipality in the Free State have been arrested for alleged fraud and corruption.

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) on Monday said the two -- Chief Financial Officer Nrateng Khumalo and Expenditure Manager Diakanyo Khampepe -- were arrested last Thursday and subsequently appeared in court on Friday. Both were granted R10 000 and R1 000 bail respectively.

The Phuthaditjaba Magistrate Court ordered the two not to interfere with witnesses and surrender their passports to the investigating team. 

“Their arrest is a sequel to a Hawks investigation into a security services tender that was allegedly unduly awarded to Zero Tolerance,” Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi said in a statement.

Khumalo and Khampepe are alleged to have conspired and colluded during October 2016 and awarded Zero Tolerance a tender to provide protection and security services to the municipality without following the correct Supply Chain Management processes, in terms of the Municipal Finance Management Act.

The municipality reportedly lost almost R4.6 million as a result of the alleged irregular, wasteful and fruitless expenditure.

“Five suspects, among them four senior officers from Maluti a Phofung Local Municipality, a company director and Configen, trading as Zero Tolerance… were arrested in December last year by the Hawks’ Serious Corruption Investigation,” Mulaudzi said. – SAnews.gov.za

Most Read

National Minimum Wage to come into effect on 1 January 2019

38311 Views
08 Dec 2018

New school feeder zone regulations to ensure fair access

775 Views
11 Mar 2019

President releases SSA review panel report

1803 Views
10 Mar 2019

SA, World Bank work to boost investment climate

470 Views
11 Mar 2019

Free State municipality officials arrested for corruption

711 Views
11 Mar 2019

Green Book readies municipalities for climate change

653 Views
11 Mar 2019