Free State Education MEC Tate Makgoe dies in car accident

Free State Education MEC Pule Herbert Makgoe, affectionately known as Tate Makgoe and his bodyguard have been killed in a car crash on the N1 outside Winburg in early hours of this morning.

Briefing the media on Sunday, Free State Premier, Mxolisi Dukwana, said that the Free State Emergency Services crew responded to an accident outside Winburg on the N1 earlier this morning at about 01:30am and upon arrival they found a light motor vehicle which collided with two cows.

He said that, regrettably, three occupants became trapped inside the vehicle as a result. The EMS used the jaws of life to free the occupants and unfortunately, two were declared dead on the scene.

The Premier confirmed that the two deceased who were declared dead were the Education MEC Makgoe and one of his protectors who was a Warrant Officer.

He added that the one driver of the vehicle suffered moderate injuries and was transported to Wynberg hospital but has now been move to the Medi-Clinic hospital.

“It is indeed with deep regret and sorrow, that on behalf of the Executive Council the Free State, I announce the passing of one of the members of the Executive Council for Education in Free State Pule Herbert Makgoe.

“On behalf of the Free State provincial government, the Executive Council the entire education sector, we join the Free State community and indeed all South Africans, in general in sending our heartfelt condolences to the family colleagues, friends, comrades, and loved ones of our now deceased MEC,” Dukwana said.

Premier Dukwana described Makgoe as an industrious individual who served the people of the Free State and his country with the utmost of distinctions in all His areas of deployment especially in the education sector.

“He was one of the longest serving members of the Executive Council, having served in various capacities with aplomb and distinction after joining government during the advent of democracy in South Africa, from the early days of the transition from the old regime to the Democratic dispensation.

“He was a very vibrant and politically conscious cadre of the movement, who was always aware of the delicate and political landscape in the country, or into the draconian apartheid policies.

“As the government of Free State we are saddened by his untimely passing and we would like to send our condolences to the family, his wife, and children of our late comrade. We would also like to extend our condolences to the people of the Free State as well as the people to the country and the education fraternity,” the Premier said.

Dukwana lauded Makgoe for his dedication in serving the people of South Africa which he demonstrated through his responsibilities that he was given and became an excellent administrator and leader.

“He dedicated his whole life in serving and making sure that he turned Free State into a winning province when it comes to education. His love for the children and his love for education was demonstrated throughout his work in doing what he loves which is serving people.

“We are saddened by his passing; this was a big blow to the Free State and a big blow to the education fraternity. We would like to invite all of us to respect the family during this time and afford them space to also to mourn and celebrate this wonderful life,” the Premier said.

Makgoe was born on 12 May 1963 in Tumahole, Parys, Free State province. He has served as the Free State MEC for Education since May 2009. Makgoe was sworn in as a member of the Free State Provincial Legislature in May 1994. – SAnews.gov.za