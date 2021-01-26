Framework on professionalising Public Service published

In December 2020, the Minister for the Public Service and Administration, Senzo Mchunu, approved the publication of the draft National Implementation Framework towards the Professionalisation of the Public Service for public comments.

This was after Cabinet’s concurrence on the publication of the draft Framework, indicating that this was in line with the commitment made by the sixth administration, to create a capable, ethical and developmental public service.

The Framework recommends, among other provisions, that the public service be merit-based and insulated from party politics. It also proposes five critical professionalisation pillars, which are:

Pre-entry recruitment and selection within the public service

Induction and on-boarding

Planning and performance management

Continuous learning and professional development

Career progression and management of career incidence

The National School of Government (the NSG) is leading this project on behalf of the Minister of the Public Service and Administration.

Professional bodies, interested parties, civil society organisations, institutions of higher learning, “think tanks,” organised labour and public servants were, and still are invited to participate in this consultation process which seeks to deepen the transformation of the Public Service into an ethical, effective and developmental machinery.

In this regard, written submissions are being submitted to the NSG.

Minister Mchunu therefore wishes to outline a further two-week public consultation process with the following key stakeholders, starting from Monday, 15 February 2021 to Friday 26 February 2021 as follows:

Functional Group 1 (15 February 2021) Civil society organisations, institutions of higher learning, experts and “think tanks”.

Functional Group 2 (16 February 2021) Regulators, policy departments, oversight institutions and quality councils.

Functional Group 3 (17 February 2021) Professional bodies and organisations in the built environment sector responsible for design, planning, implementation and project management (engineering, town planning, etc.).

Functional Group 4 (18 February 2021) Professional bodies and organisations in the Finance and Audit fields, including supply chain management and contracts management.

Functional Group 5 (19 February 2021) Professional bodies and organisations in the human resource management/development and organisational development.

Functional Group 6 (22 February 2021) Professional bodies and organisations responsible for legal, governance, oversight and compliance functions.

Functional Group 7 (23 February 2021) Organised labour.

Functional Group 8 (24 February 2021) Professional bodies and organisations in local government.

Functional Group 9 (25 February 2021) Professional bodies, organisations and government institutions responsible for state-owned entities.

Functional Group 10 (26 February 2021) All recognised professional bodies (statutory and non-statutory).

This public consultation process is intended to solicit structured input and views towards finalising the framework document. Key among what is being sought through this process include:

The effect of professionalisation on performance of the Public Service in terms of mastering execution diligence.

Which professionalisation considerations are required in terms of recruitment and career management of public servants who are both ethical, people-oriented and competent.

Policy and legislative reforms that may be necessary to give effect to professionalization.

Opportunities for public servants in terms of lifelong learning, development and recognition of prior learning.

Influence of the professionalisation framework on the higher and further education and training curriculum.

Stakeholders within the relevant functional groups are invited to confirm their participation in the virtual consultation sessions to this email address: professionalisation@thensg.gov.za. Details of the virtual link will be provided to confirmed individual/ parties.

The Minister for the Public Service and Administration has committed to engage, through the National School of Government, transparently with stakeholders and interested parties who have valuable contributions to make in the national effort of building a capable state that serves the citizens ethically and diligently. – SAnews.gov.za