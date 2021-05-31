Fourteen nabbed for possession of illegal firearms

Monday, May 31, 2021

Police arrested 14 suspects and recovered two unlicensed firearms and ammunition on Friday night in Khayelitsha, in Cape Town.

Members attached to Tactical Combat Task Team (TRT/POP) were doing patrols in Y block when they spotted a group of men in front of a tavern in Khosa Street Y 745, Site B and approached them.

The group immediately ran onto the tavern premises but were stopped by the South African Police Service (SAPS) members.

Upon searching the individuals and the surroundings, police discovered two unlicensed firearms and ammunition, which were confiscated.

The suspects, aged between 23 and 39, were arrested and detained at Khayelitsha SAPS on charges of possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

They are due to appear in the Khayelitsha Magistrate’s Court today. - SAnews.gov.za

