Four drug dealers nabbed in Bethlehem

Four suspects are expected to appear before the Bethlehem Magistrate Court on Tuesday on charges of drug dealing.

The suspects, aged between 24 and 31 years, were arrested on Monday after the Welkom Public Order Police Reaction Team deployed Bethlehem received information about suspicious people allegedly dealing in drugs at a house in Bohlokong.

Police visited the house and found three men inside a stationary vehicle in the yard at Giyani location in Bohlokong.

“The men were searched and arrested after they were found in possession of drugs. The suspects are aged 24, 31 and 33. We found that they were in possession of crystal meth and kat.

“The team proceeded to the back room, where they found and arrested a 33-year-old man for possession of crystal meth,” the South African Police Service said. - SAnews.gov.za