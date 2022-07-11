Four arrested for stolen copper cables worth R10m

Monday, July 11, 2022

Four suspects were expected to appear in the Lenasia Magistrate’s Court on Monday for being in possession of allegedly stolen copper cables valued at R10 million.

This followed an intelligence-driven operation executed by the Gauteng Flying Squad, Local Criminal Record Centre (LCRC) from Protea Glen and the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation unit in the Westrand on Thursday.

Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Philani Nkwalase said the joint team rushed to the location when they received information about four suspects offloading copper from one truck and loading it onto another. 

“On arrival, the police allegedly caught the suspects in the act and recovered a copper load worth approximately R10 million and suspects were immediately arrested. The set destination of where the truck was heading with the copper is still unknown.

“Preliminary investigations reveal that the recovered copper was taken from a truck hijacking incident that took place earlier this month at Monster truck stop in Kempton Park. The hijacked truck was carrying copper worth approximately R28 million”. – SAnews.gov.za

 

