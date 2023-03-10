Forum tackles challenges in the water sector

Ways to tackle challenges in the water sector formed part of a three-day forum co-hosted by the Department of Water and Sanitation and the South African Local Government Association.

Held at Gauteng’s Birchwood Hotel in Boksburg from 7-9 March 2023, the session was also co-hosted by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

The 2nd Executive Forum for Enhancing Sustainability of Urban Water Services in Sub-Saharan Africa was attended by members of the water sector in Sub-Saharan Africa, including South African municipality representatives. The forum was attended by representatives from water supply utilities from Sub-Saharan Africa’s Ethiopia, Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Rwanda, Zambia, Malawi, Mozambique, Madagascar and Nigeria.

The forum aimed to provide top management of water utilities to be inspired as well as seek solutions to challenges by accessing good practices and lessons learned from neighbouring countries.

This also allowed for connections to powerful resources for solving difficulties including network-building, matching with other utilities that have faced common issues, and support from JICA.

During his opening address, Water and Sanitation Acting Deputy Director-General for Infrastructure Management, Leonardo Manus, conveyed appreciation for the support the department receives from the Japanese government while also emphasising the philosophy of “each-one-teach-one.”

“The availability of infrastructure alone is not enough, but operating and maintaining the already available infrastructure is also paramount,” Manus said.

Topics under discussion at the forum included the improvement of services and financing for infrastructure. Some of the challenges that were brought to the fore include the improvement of services and financing for infrastructure, relatively low water tariffs, increasing cost of key operation inputs, lengthy project preparation and implementation, and informal settlements and peri-urban areas.

The initiatives found as ways to counter these challenges, include cost recovery tariffs, deferred investment, step-up investment mobilisation, and alternative pro-poor sanitation projects.

Meanwhile, the topic of human resources development utility focused on challenges relating to inadequate training and capacity building, inadequate capacity to ensure climate resilience and disaster responses, gender mainstreaming and career development among others.

The management strategy of water utility noted energy, non-revenue water reduction, technology and Wastewater management as challenges.

Possible solutions included employee performance management system reward and recognition, leadership training, the documenting of success stories, solarisation, private partnerships and institutionalising non-revenue water.

Following group discussions, participants noted similar issues between the countries and each undertook to implement solutions found during the forum. Also highlighted was the need for support in terms of finances and technical assistance from key stakeholders. – SAnews.gov.za