Former Rustenburg municipal manager charged for R11m security contract

Former Rustenburg Municipal Manager, Nqobile Sithole, appeared in court on Monday in connection with the irregular awarding of an R11 million security contract in 2017.

Sithole appeared before the Rustenburg Regional Court for contravention of the Municipal Finance Management Act (MFMA), in connection with the alleged appointment of a service provider.

North West police spokesperson, Captain Tlangelani Rikhotso, in a statement said: “It is alleged that in August 2017, Rustenburg Municipality unlawfully adopted a contract by the Department of Transport, supposedly in terms of Regulation 32 of the Municipal Supply Chain Management Regulation.”

She said the Department of Transport had appointed a service provider to render services related to the hiring of a construction plant and machinery.

“It is alleged that when Rustenburg Municipality adopted the contract, the prescripts of Regulation 32 were not followed, in that they did not get permission from the Department of Transport before adopting the contract. Additionally, instead of sticking to the original scope of the contract, they deviated and purchased light motor vehicles worth approximately R11 983 271.50.

“The accused was charged with contravening section 173 (1) (a)(ii) and 174 of the Municipal Finance Management Act, read with Regulation 32 of the Municipal Supply Chain Management Regulation,” Rhikhotso said.

The matter was postponed to 19 September 2022 for disclosure of docket. – SAnews.gov.za