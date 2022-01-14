Former police officer sentenced to 10 years imprisonment

Friday, January 14, 2022

A former police warrant officer has been sentenced to a ten years direct imprisonment by the Rustenburg Regional Court for defrauding the South African Police Service (SAPS) of just over R1.7 million.

Stephan Ferreira (47), who was attached to the police’s finance department in Rustenburg, resigned in 2015 after allegations of deceitfully using his fellow unsuspecting co-workers’ log on credentials came to light.

In a statement, the Hawks said: “Through the unlawful transactions he managed to transfer funds into his personal bank account on at least forty seven occasions in a period spanning five years”.

Following an investigation by the Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team, he was arrested and made his first court appearance in January 2020.

After a series of appearances he was consequently convicted 06 December 2021, which has culminated in his sentencing on Thursday.

The Acting National Head of the Hawks Lieutenant, General Tebello Mosikili, welcomed the sentence and lauded both the investigating and prosecuting teams.

"We shall continue to root out rogue elements from within our ranks without fear nor favour," she said. – SAnews.gov.za

