Former municipal officials to pay back PPE money

Three former Matzikama Local Municipality officials have been ordered to pay back some R400 000 to the Western Cape municipality after they colluded with a company in the awarding of a PPE contract.

The three landed in hot water following an investigation by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU), which revealed that the three officials – Aldrich Hendricks, Isak Edward Jenner and Jafta Booysen – worked together to award the tender to Duneco CC without following the appropriate supply chain processes.

“The Acting Municipal Manager of the Municipality during March 2020 was Lionel Phillips, who upon the announcement of the hard lockdown, established a COVID-19 team to arrange for the purchase of PPE [personal protective equipment]. On 1 April 2020, Hendricks replaced Phillips as Acting Municipal Manager and on that same day, he was provided with the quotations obtained.

“On 2 April 2020, Hendricks disbanded the COVID-19 team and appointed Jenner as the COVID-19 coordinating officer. On 2 April, Nicolaas Klazen of Duneco and Hendricks had a telephonic conversation about the supply of PPE to the municipality. Klazen deposited money in the bank account of Hendricks’s wife before the tender was awarded, and Klazen failed to disclose his relationship with Hendricks,” the SIU said.

The three officials resigned from the municipality during the investigation.

“Booysen and Hendricks are now employed as municipal managers at the Laingsburg Local Municipality and Prince Albert Local Municipality in the Western Cape respectively. Jenner is a former MEC of Cultural Affairs, Sport, and Recreation,” the SIU said.

The officials have been arrested on charges of fraud by the Hawks and were released on bail.

The criminal matter is expected to be enrolled in July at the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Belville. – SAnews.gov.za