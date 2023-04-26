Former Eskom power station manager convicted of fraud

Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Former Kriel Power Station finance manager, Sifiso Masina, has been convicted of fraud and theft in the Kriel Regional Court.

According to the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (the Hawks), Masina was sentenced to some eight years imprisonment, wholly suspended “on condition that the accused is not convicted of fraud and theft during the period of suspension”.

The Hawks explained that the conviction and sentence come as a result of investigations into payments Masina made during 2011 and 2012 to two companies linked to him.

“The companies are Mandlenkosi Logistics, which, during investigation, it was discovered that it belongs to the suspect, Mr Sifiso Jacob Masina, who was a Finance Manager at the time, and Lusthala Supply and Transport, which, also during investigation, it was discovered that it belongs to the mother of the suspect - Mr Masina. Both companies received payments from Eskom without rendering any services.

“The payments were facilitated by Mr Masina, who was in charge of Kriel Power Station Finance during the above mentioned period. Due to the conduct of the suspect, Eskom suffered a loss of R513 830… and he was further ordered to pay back the money,” the Hawks said. – SAnews.gov.za

