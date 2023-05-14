Former Eskom contract employee arrested for fraud, corruption

Eskom has welcomed the arrest of a former short-term contract employee stationed at Tutuka Power Station on allegations for fraud and corruption. This is in relation to colluding with employees and a supplier.

Zandile Rosemary Ngcobo appeared in court alongside co-accused Jessie Phindile Kubeka, who is a shareholder of an Eskom supplier company called Mnandi (Pty) Ltd; Eskom employees Sarah Nomsa Sibiya (Senior Technician: Operating) and Bhekizizwe Solomon Twala (Senior Store Person), who are all facing the same charges at the Middleburg Commercial Crime Court.

“These arrests continue to demonstrate Eskom’s pursuit to ensure that perpetrators face the full might of the law and zero tolerance towards crime,” Eskom said on Saturday.

Ngcobo, who was employed as a Procurement Officer, first appeared before the Standerton Magistrate Court on Wednesday and was granted bail of R5 000.

She appeared again alongside co-accused on Thursday. They will appear again in the Middleburg Commercial Court on 8 June 2023.

“The accused allegedly colluded with two Eskom employees and a supplier in purchasing a shipping container at an inflated price of R939 550. The container was delivered on site, however, it did not meet the specifications and was only valued at R20 000. As a result, Eskom suffered a loss of R919 550.

“Eskom will continue to provide the required support to the South African Police Service (SAPS) and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to ensure that the suspects are successfully prosecuted and that a stiff sanction is meted out as a favourable outcome that will serve to deter other would-be offenders,” the power utility said.

Eskom has urged the public to report information regarding theft of coal, fuel oil, diesel, infrastructure and fraudulent acts to the Eskom Crime Line: 0800 11 27 22. – SAnews.gov.za