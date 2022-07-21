Former acting Gauteng Human Settlements head nabbed for fraud

Thursday, July 21, 2022

A former acting head of the Gauteng Department of Human Settlement was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly fraudulently receiving R7 million payments from a supplier in the Free State government asbestos project.

This was on Wednesday announced by the Hawks in a statement.

Captain Christopher Singo said the 56-year-old suspect was arrested in Alberton Gauteng by the Hawks’ Serious Corruption Investigation team based in Bloemfontein.

He said: “It is alleged that during the period of 2014 and 2017 an irregular contract was awarded to a service provider for the eradication of asbestos roofs by the department of Human Settlement, Free State.

“The suspect who was the Acting HOD of the department of Human Settlement in Gauteng also authorised the same service provider irregularly in Gauteng. She then fraudulently received an amount of more than R7 million from the service provider.”

He said the matter was reported to the Hawks’ Serious Corruption Investigation team for further investigation, which culminated to the arrest of the suspect.

“Twelve other accused including five companies have already been arrested regarding the asbestos case. The suspect is expected to appear before the Bloemfontein Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 21 July 2022 whilst the other twelve are expected to appear before the Bloemfontein High Court on the 23 September 2022,” he said. – SAnews.gov.za

 

