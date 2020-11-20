Ford donates engines to promote teaching of technical skills

Friday, November 20, 2020

Basic Education Deputy Minister, Dr Reginah Mhaule, has received one of 240 locally assembled engines and gearboxes, valued at R7.8 million, from the Ford Motor Company of Southern Africa (FMCSA).

Mhaule received the donation on behalf of Otto du Plessis High School. The handover took place on Thursday at the school in Port Elizabeth, Eastern Cape.

The 240 engines will be distributed to technical high schools already offering Automotive Mechanical Technology, to support the teaching of the subject, as well as those that have stopped offering the subject due to lack of resources.

“These engines will go a long way in solidifying the department's Three-Stream Model and truly enhance the teaching of Automotive Mechanical Technology. For this, we are truly indebted to the Ford Motor Company of Southern Africa,” said Mhaule.

Mhaule thanked Ford for the initiative, saying it is a significant boost to the local economy, which demonstrates the importance of public-private sector partnership.

Ford’s Struandale Engine Plant Manager, Shawn Govender, said the donation will also go towards skills development for the youth.

“The engines are produced at Ford’s Struandale Engine Plant in Port Elizabeth, and will be used to promote skills development, training and youth empowerment in the automotive industry,” said Govender.

The engines are produced for the domestic market and export customers around the world, and are used in a variety of models, including the Ford Ranger pickup, the Ranger Raptor high-performance off-road pickup and the Everest seven-seater sport utility vehicle (SUV). – SAnews.gov.za

