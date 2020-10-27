Five suspects in Senzo Meyiwa murder case appear in court

Five suspects arrested in connection with the murder of the late Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper, Senzo Meyiwa, have appeared at the Boksburg Magistrate's Court this morning.

Meyiwa was shot and killed on 26 October 2014 in Vosloorus while visiting his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo at home.

The matter on Tuesday was postponed to 27 November 2020.

Three of the suspects have declined to apply for bail, since they are already serving sentences for other crimes.

The suspects were arrested on Monday in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng. The arrests took place exactly six years after Meyiwa's shooting.

Police had previously arrested and then released a suspect in the murder case due to insufficient evidence.

On Monday, police revealed that five people had been arrested for the Bafana Bafana and Orland Pirates star's murder.

The arrests came after it was revealed last week that police had discovered the alleged murder weapon.

Addressing the media in Pretoria on Monday, Police Minister Bheki Cele said the arrest of the five suspects is just the beginning, and more arrests are to be made.

"It is not the end. We will be [arresting] other people," Cele said.

Last night after addressing media, Cele visited the home of the late Orlando Pirates goalkeeper in Umlazi, Durban.

He had gone to the home to brief the Meyiwa family on the case.

Meanwhile, President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday congratulated the South African Police Service for the breakthrough in the investigation and arrests following the murder of Senzo Meyiwa.

“We congratulate the police for their hard work and persistence. We must now allow the criminal justice system and the judiciary to do their work and handle this matter to finality,” President Ramaphosa said.

The breakthrough in the Meyiwa case is attributable to the establishment two years ago of a Cold Case Team to reopen unsuccessful investigations. – SAnews.gov.za