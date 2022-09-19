Five SANDF members killed in collision with tree in Mpumalanga

The SA National Defence Force (SANDF) has announced the death of five members in a car accident in Mpumalanga on Sunday.

According to the SANDF, the members were part of the 9 South African Infantry Battalion (9 SAI BN) that was deployed under Operation Corona, which safeguards the borders of South Africa.

“On 17 September 2022, the SANDF said the members were travelling from Zonstral to Macademia Operational Base along the Coopersdal Road when their vehicle lost control after the front tyre burst and collided with a tree,” the statement read.

According to the force, all five occupants were declared dead on the scene.

“The deceased next of kin have been officially informed and further investigations are being conducted.”

According to the statement, the Defence and Military Veterans Minister Thandi Modise, the SANDF Chief, members of the Military Command Council and the rest of the SANDF members are bereaved by the passing of these patriotic soldiers and convey their sincere condolences to the families of the deceased. – SAnews.gov.za