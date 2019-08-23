Finance Ministry warns against scammers

The Finance Ministry has warned the public against a scam doing the rounds, which claims that Deputy Minister David Masondo will offer people funding for their business.

The scammers are on various platforms purporting to be the Deputy Minister.

“The Deputy Minister of Finance would like to alert the public that he and the Ministry would never approach people and offer them financial assistance of any kind.

“In most instances, those that fall for these scams, end up being requested to later pay thousands of rand before their businesses can be assisted, leading to financial loss and stress for the victims,” said the Ministry.

The Ministry warned that such scams can only succeed to the extent that members of the public have an unquenchable thirst for easy wealth.

The department highlighted four key ways to spot a scam, which include the following: