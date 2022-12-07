Faith sector can be leveraged for greater impact in the fight against GBVF

The faith sector can be leveraged for greater impact when fighting the scourge of gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) in the country, says Nomgqibelo Mdlalose from the Department of Women, Youth and People with Disabilities.

Mdlalose said the country needs to leverage the power that lies in the faith sector in a positive and impactful manner.

She was speaking on Wednesday during a webinar aimed at engaging on the role the faith sector can play in curbing gender-based violence and femicide.

The webinar was hosted by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) in partnership with the German Development Cooperation (GIZ), Inclusive Violence and Crime Prevention Programme (VCP), We Will Speak Out South Africa and Faith Action to End GBV.

The National Strategic Plan on GBVF (NSP-GBVF) highlights the faith sector as a potential key stakeholder and agent of social norm change.

“We have about 80% of people who call themselves people of faith. As faith leaders, we have the opportunity to influence their beliefs and behaviour.

“We need to use the power we have to ensure that we establish shared values founded on the standards of mutual accountability and make sure that we support victims of gender-based violence and femicide and that most importantly, we dismantle patriarchy and strengthen spiritual healing,” she said.

Mdlalose said the sacred scriptures must be used in a liberating manner rather than an oppressive manner.

Giving a report back from the Second Presidential GBVF Summit, Mdlalose said government departments provide monthly reports to President Cyril Ramaphosa to give an idea of where the National Strategic Plan is being implemented and indicate whether the country is moving towards changing the trajectory or not.

She said when the President looked at the reports and that there was an increase in cases of GBVF in the country it raised a concern that they do not seem to be hitting the mark.

“We now more than ever need to send a clear message of our commitment to addressing this scourge and also to say we need to be accountable,” she said.

She added that when it comes to the faith sector they mainly looked at the issue of accountability.

“I think one of the key issues that actually came out was that institutions must be safe spaces of neutral accountability and also that there has to be a way of ensuring that those who perpetuate gender-based violence and femicide are held accountable,” she said. – SAnews.gov.za