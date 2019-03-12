Facilities to improve lives of Western Cape communities

Healthcare will receive a boost later this week when Energy Minister Jeff Radebe hands over a new clinic and a dental facility to communities in Mossel Bay.

Radebe is on Thursday scheduled to hand over the new Asla Park Clinic and a dental unit at Alma clinic, which are both located in KwaNonqaba in the Western Cape.

The Minister will also hand over extensions to the D’Almeida Clinic.

“The dental unit at Alma Clinic has brought this vital health service closer to the community, saving the community from travelling long distances to the provincial hospital to access these services,” said the department.

In addition, the service offerings of the clinic have improved, with an in-house pharmacy and a consulting room.

A total of R23.9 million was invested in the three projects, which were constructed by PetroSA, an entity of the Department of Energy.

The facilities were constructed as part of the national oil company’s corporate social investment efforts aimed at contributing towards improving healthcare facilities.

The handover is scheduled to get underway at Asla Clinic at 9 am. – SAnews.gov.za