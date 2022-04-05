Extended operating hours for Home Affairs offices

Tuesday, April 5, 2022

Due to an increase in demand for services, the Department of Home Affairs is again extending operating hours at its offices across the country.

“The Department of Home Affairs is extending operating hours until Friday, 08 April 2022, to deal with queues at offices following an increase in demand for services. During this period, offices will open until 18:30,” said the department in a statement.

At the weekend, the department announced that it was extending operating hours on Monday after its systems went offline due a cable breakage last Friday.

Home Affairs Minister, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, instructed the department to extend Monday’s operating hours to 18:30 in order to ensure that all clients that visited the offices on Friday were served.

At the time, Motsoaledi, said department owes it to the public to extend operating hours to compensate for the unfortunate network failure incident. – SAnews.gov.za

 

