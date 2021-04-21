Expropriation Bill public hearings head to North West

Public hearings on the Expropriation Bill will move to the North West province on Thursday.

The Portfolio Committee on Public Works and Infrastructure will - from 22 April 2021 until Sunday, 25 April 2021 - hold public hearings on the bill in the North West, with the first hearings to be held at Christiana Town Hall.

The purpose of the Expropriation Bill is to repeal the existing Expropriation Act of 1975 to provide a common framework, in line with the Constitution; guide the processes and procedures for the expropriation of property by organs of State, and provide for certain instances where expropriation with no compensation may be appropriate in the public interest.

In line with Parliament’s strategic objective of enhancing access to the work of Parliament, legislative process and improving public participation in general, the committee resolved to visit all provinces to garner public views on the proposed legislation.

Committee chairperson, Nolitha Ntobongwana, said the intention of the public hearings is to enrich the bill and to ensure that it is responsive to the views and needs of individuals and groups on the ground.

“Similarly, the committee decided to hold public hearings during weekdays and weekends to afford more participation of individuals and stakeholders.

“The committee is mindful that the scheduled public hearings happen during the adjusted alert level 1 lockdown regulations, and has taken due regard to ensure adherence to COVID-19 guidelines and regulations,” Ntobongwana said.

The full programme for the hearings can be downloaded on https://tinyurl.com/2vtux295. - SAnews.gov.za