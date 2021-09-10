Experts, State agencies investigate Justice dept IT breach

The Department of Justice and Constitutional Development says it is working with State agencies to investigate a ransomware attack on the department’s Information Technology systems.

Ransomware is often in the form of infectious software unwittingly downloaded by a user, which blocks access to a computer usually until a ransom is paid.

In a statement, the department said its IT systems were compromised following a security breach on Tuesday evening.

“This has led to all information systems being encrypted and unavailable to both internal employees, as well as members of the public. As a result, all electronic services provided by the department are affected, including the issuing of letters of authority, bail services, email and the departmental website.

“Child maintenance payments for month-end have already been processed and will therefore not be impacted by the current system outage,” the department said.

The department said that so far, no data has been compromised. It assured the public that its IT teams are working to restore electronic services.

“The department has activated its Business Continuity Plan and put contingency measures in place to ensure that the IT system challenges do not affect court operations around the country. Manual recording equipment will be used to ensure that court sittings continue as scheduled.

“The Office of the Chief Master is currently using a manual process to provide bereaved families with the necessary documentation that they need to bury their loved ones,” the statement said. – SAnews.gov.za