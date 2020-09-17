EXCOs of warring taxi associations dissolved

Thursday, September 17, 2020

The ongoing standoff plaguing two Gauteng taxi associations has forced Public Transport and Road Infrastructure MEC Jacob Mamabolo to dissolve its executives committees.

In a statement on Thursday, the department announced the dissolution of both the Witwatersrand African Taxi Owners’ Association (WATA) and Nancefield Dube West Taxi Association (NANDUWE) following deadly clashes that have resulted in the murder of at least two people.

This comes after two NANDUWE squad members were shot dead near Nancefield Hostel in Soweto on Tuesday.

“The associations have been engaged in a scuffle over routes in the south of Johannesburg,” said the department.

In the statement, Mamabolo expressed dismayed at the latest incident.

“We cannot allow the taxi industry to turn our province into the capital of murder and violent gangs,” said the MEC.

Mamabolo, who is empowered by law to place under administration warring taxi associations, in the statement also offered his condolences to families and loved ones of the deceased. 

The MEC has also called on law enforcement agencies to spare no effort in capturing those behind the killings.

The North Gauteng High Court recently ratified an agreement between Gauteng’s major taxi structures - the Gauteng National Taxi Alliance (GNTA) and the South African National Taxi Council (SANTACO-Gauteng), giving the MEC powers to dissolve taxi associations involved in acts of violence.

“We will not be deterred in our efforts to modernise this industry, so that it takes its rightful place as part of a safe, efficient and integrated public transport system,” said Mamabolo. – SAnews.gov.za

